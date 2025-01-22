Kettering Town FC Poppies go green with solar panel installation at Burton Latimer clubhouse
Working in partnership with GENR8 Energy, who installed the panels for free, it has allowed KTFC to take a green step forward into renewable energy.
The company is now an official partner of the Poppies helping to reduce the club’s carbon footprint and energy costs.
GENR8 Energy’s co-director, Jaime Aldaya said: “It really means a great deal to us to be able to support our local football club in this way. Having access to cheap energy will help them do even more for both the team, the fans, and the local community.”
Emily Fedorowycz, GENR8’s head of outreach, added: “It’s a joy to see KTFC going from strength to strength, and we are so proud to be a part of that in some small way. We can’t wait to continue to support however we can.”
Thanking the company for their support, a spokesman for KTFC said: “Your generosity in donating your time, equipment, and expertise to install solar panels at Kettering Town FC is truly inspiring. This initiative will have a really significant impact, helping the club take meaningful steps toward environmental responsibility, and also allow us to put more money back into the people and the facilities.”
The new solar array will provide the club with access to low-cost, renewable energy, enabling KTFC to redirect savings into vital areas such as team development, fan experiences, and their community offering.
Graham Steward, KTFC co-Director, said: “As a life-long Kettering Town fan it’s a real privilege to be involved with their success, and help them move forward as a club into a greener future."
The installation comes at a time when community and sports groups across the UK are grappling with rising energy costs.
You can find some of the current grants for community groups to help reduce bills and support transition to cleaner energy here: https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/grants-and-support
