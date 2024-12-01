Kettering talent show Seb Factor fundraiser sees £5,000 donated to Youth Works in memory of Sebastian Nunney
Talented youngsters took to the stage of the Lighthouse Theatre in October to compete for the inaugural Seb Factor title in honour of six-year-old Sebastian who died in January.
Seb Factor organisers, Sebastian’s parents Gregg and Lindsay Nunney, handed over the proceeds of the show.
Sebastian, who battled for more than half his life with childhood cancer neuroblastoma, inspired a series of fundraising events.
Gregg said: “We are amazed that we have been able to donate as much as £5,000 for our first edition of The Seb Factor. We will be announcing soon exactly how Youth Works are going to be using the money.
“We will be opening entries for The Seb Factor 2025 at the start of April ready for our second live show on Saturday, November 1, next year.”
On Thursday night, Seb Factor winner Sabina Lawton, 13, took to the stage at the official Kettering Christmas lights switch on event as part of her prize bundle.
Continuing their fundraising and support for Youth Works, people across the area will once again be encouraged to wear orange – Sebastian’s favourite colour – to fundraise for the cause.
His family has vowed to support local children and their families who have been affected by complex health needs.
Gregg added: “We would also like to officially announce the return of Orange Friday - once again we will be raising money for Youth Works and the day will take place on Friday, March 14 - Sebastian's 8th birthday.
“We would like more workplaces, schools and individuals than ever before to ditch their uniforms and wear orange and help us raise more cash to support local children and their families.”
To get involved in the fundraising events – Orange Friday or Seb Factor – go to www.teamsebastian.co.uk and www.thesebfactor.com.
For more information on Youth Works go to https://www.youthworksnorthamptonshire.org.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.