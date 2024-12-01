Kettering talent show Seb Factor fundraiser sees £5,000 donated to Youth Works in memory of Sebastian Nunney

The organisers of a talent show in memory of Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney have presented £5,000 to Youth Works in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented youngsters took to the stage of the Lighthouse Theatre in October to compete for the inaugural Seb Factor title in honour of six-year-old Sebastian who died in January.

Seb Factor organisers, Sebastian’s parents Gregg and Lindsay Nunney, handed over the proceeds of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian, who battled for more than half his life with childhood cancer neuroblastoma, inspired a series of fundraising events.

Gregg and Lindsay Nunney present the £5,000 from Seb Factor to Youth Works/Seb Factor

Gregg said: “We are amazed that we have been able to donate as much as £5,000 for our first edition of The Seb Factor. We will be announcing soon exactly how Youth Works are going to be using the money.

“We will be opening entries for The Seb Factor 2025 at the start of April ready for our second live show on Saturday, November 1, next year.”

On Thursday night, Seb Factor winner Sabina Lawton, 13, took to the stage at the official Kettering Christmas lights switch on event as part of her prize bundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian Nunney/National World

Continuing their fundraising and support for Youth Works, people across the area will once again be encouraged to wear orange – Sebastian’s favourite colour – to fundraise for the cause.

His family has vowed to support local children and their families who have been affected by complex health needs.

Gregg added: “We would also like to officially announce the return of Orange Friday - once again we will be raising money for Youth Works and the day will take place on Friday, March 14 - Sebastian's 8th birthday.

“We would like more workplaces, schools and individuals than ever before to ditch their uniforms and wear orange and help us raise more cash to support local children and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb Factor/ National World

To get involved in the fundraising events – Orange Friday or Seb Factor – go to www.teamsebastian.co.uk and www.thesebfactor.com.

For more information on Youth Works go to https://www.youthworksnorthamptonshire.org.uk/.