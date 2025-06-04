Kettering talent show auditions now open to find Seb Factor winner with money-can't-buy prize
Acts will take to the stage of the Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, November 1, all in memory of six-year-old Sebastian Nunney who lost his battle with cancer last year.
All profits will go to local charity Youth Works Northamptonshire to support their projects helping young people in the area.
Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad, said: “We've had a great response so far but we are looking for more contestants who think they have The Seb Factor so we can make sure our show has an out of this world line-up."
Auditions will decide the contestants in each group who have made it through to the live show and the chance to win the Seb Factor title.
On the night there a winner in each category, who will go through to the final vote and be declared the overall champion.
The prize package will include a trophy, £500 to donate to a charity of the winner’s choice, a selection of vouchers and treats – and the chance to perform at the 2025 Christmas Lights switch-on organised by Kettering Town Council.
This year there are four different categories – 13-and-under boys, 13-and-under girls, over thirteens and groups. Contestants must be no older than 18 on December 31, 2025.
Anyone entering the competition needs to be available for three specific days – the live audition day at The Masque Theatre, Barton Seagrave on Sunday, July 13, the day of the show Saturday, November 1 and, the evening of Thursday, November 27 for the Kettering Christmas Lights Switch-On.
Finalists will also be invited to raise money for Youth Works Northamptonshire to boost fundraising with the top fundraiser winning a prize on the night.
Gregg added: “A responsible adult can fill in the entry from at www.thesebfactor.com and you will be invited along to our live auditions on Sunday, July 13. We are also looking for sponsors and prizes - if you can help then there are more details on our website."
To enter the Seb Factor go to https://thesebfactor.com/.
