Kettering Samaritans receive £12,500 donation from Warren Hill Crematorium

Kettering and District Samaritans have received a donation from Warren Hill Crematorium of £12,500 from money generated through recycled titanium metal in hip and knee replacements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation from Kettering Crematorium are part of the funds collected given to local charities that deal with bereavement.

Kettering Samaritans, based in Montagu Street, provides emotional support - through its telephone and e-mail helplines - to those in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch director Sheelagh Morris said: “We are so very happy and grateful that Warren Hill Crematorium has chosen us for such a generous donation, helping us to comfort people at the worst time of their lives, and trying to prevent suicide.

L-r: Graham Rogers, head of fundraising, Kettering & District Samaritans; India Blanchard, Warren Hill Crematorium, bereavement services officer; Mark Austin, Warren Hill Crematorium, bereavement services officer; Amanda Buckingham, Warren Hill Crematorium, senior bereavement officer/ Kettering & District Samaritans

“We need to raise our own funds in order to continue our work and therefore we appreciate all the financial support we receive.

“There are significant numbers of people who feel isolated and struggle with modern life, and this is a great example of local people helping us to help others.”

Amanda Buckingham, senior bereavement officer at Warren Hill, said: “It is so lovely to be able to help worthy causes, and also to provide a pathway for the memory of loved ones to live on in such a supportive way for others in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local charities dealing with bereavement can apply for crematorium donations via email at [email protected]. Donations are given out twice a year.

Samaritans is a registered charity that operates throughout the UK and Ireland, open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 for free.