Kettering residents invited to mark Remembrance Sunday at annual parade and wreath laying ceremony

Kettering residents have been invited to mark Remembrance Sunday at the town’s annual parade and wreath laying ceremony.

Kettering Town Council and the Kettering Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding the annual Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

There will be a parade and Service of Remembrance, starting at 2pm in Gold Street, after which dignitaries and troops will parade along High Street to the Market Place for the Service of Remembrance.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, will represent the people of Kettering at the event, as well as representatives from different faith groups, emergency services, Scouts, Guides, cadets, veterans and other local organisations.

Remembrance Sunday Kettering 2023/National World

Cllr Skinner said: “This is a chance for us to reflect on those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world. Everybody is welcome to come and attend this events and pay their respects marking past and present conflicts.”

To enable the event to be staged safely, Sheep Street will be closed from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, November 10. Road closure signs around the area will direct traffic to alternative routes and the road will be opened as soon as possible after the crowds have cleared.

The following day (Monday, November 11), Remembrance Day, there will be an Act of Remembrance at 11am at the War Memorial, in Sheep Street.

For more information on Remembrance Sunday in Kettering go to: www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on