Kettering groups can apply for grants up to £3,000 for community projects

Kettering Town Council is inviting voluntary and community groups to apply for a share of a £16,500 funding pot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From on Wednesday, July 1, local groups can apply for grants for projects that build ‘community resilience’ in the town.

Eligible schemes would be those that support volunteering, community involvement, neighbourhood and community led activities as well as enabling voluntary youth action and the development of services for young people. Also eligible are projects that prevent homelessness, improve social mobility, tackle inequality or promote social inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council leader Cllr Lee Watkiss (Green), said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to local groups. There are so many different organisations in Kettering who make a real difference with what they are doing, this is a great opportunity to support their work and help them fund some new projects.”

Two of the projects supported by Kettering Town Council/National World

Amounts of between £500 and £3,000 each can be applied for from Wednesday, July 1 and closes early September.

As well as the community resilience focus, applicants are asked to describe how their project would encourage and support sustainable habits and opportunities, including widening the scope and opportunities for recycling, optimising sustainable methods of travel, or which protect, restore and enhance our local biodiversity.

Councillors will make a decision on the funding on Wednesday, September 17 at the Finance and Governance Committee Meeting, which is open to the public. Grants will be awarded in October.

Grants awarded last year by the town council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Civic Society – Creation of artworks at the railway station (£3,000)

Natural-Ise – Creating ponds along the Ise valley to trap floodwater and create new habitats and also help alleviate flooding (£2,000)

Brambleside School (working with Natural-Ise) – Gardening and sustainability project and creating new wildlife habitat on school site (£631)

Ronald Tree Nursery – New wildlife habitat on school site (£2,500)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Resource Centre – Developing their allotment to improve what is grown and to support a campaign to encourage healthy eating habits for local people (£1,800) Kettering Boxing School – New equipment (£1,490)

More information and an online application form is available from: https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/grants