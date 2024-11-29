Kettering boxing club's future secured with council grant to replace ageing equipment

Councillors have secured the future of a Kettering boxing club with a grant to replace ageing equipment.

Kettering Town Council has given a total of £3,000 to Kettering Amateur Boxing Club (KABC) to pay for a new ring canvas, mats and equipment.

The club has been helping young people in Kettering for more than 30 years – but without the vital funding its support and work with young people would have been forced to end.

Town councillors approved the funding, which has come out of the council’s community resilience budget, to ensure the club can keep running and engaging with young people in the town.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, leader of Kettering Town Council, said: “We are pleased to be able to support such an important local organisation. The boxing club has helped thousands of young people in Kettering over the years, and is an important focal point for the community.

“The equipment the club was using was in a really poor state – boxing ring and mats were only hanging together with tape and they were not fit for use. This grant will secure the club’s future and ensure it can keep on helping youngsters in Kettering.”

Currently the team of seven volunteer coaches offer classes to 127 members with more than 50 youngsters and 30 adults taking part in regular training.

As well as new equipment including body pads and ring ropes, the gym floor has been replaced. ACE House Clearances has sponsored the club with a new logo for the new surface.

Ash Taylor, from the club, said: “KABC is a welcoming place for anyone and everyone. The young boxers that train here come from many different backgrounds and cultures but in the gym there are no barriers. Everyone is treated with respect and given the skills and advice they may not find anywhere else.

“The young people that attend this club thrive in the environment and many have gone on to become accomplished boxers. This grant is a lifeline and means we have a future secured in the community. It’s helped us so much. We are so lucky. ”

KABC is open from Sunday to Thursday. For more details go to their Facebook page.