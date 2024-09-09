Kettering Deputy Mayor visits popular town boxing club

Cllr Alexander Evelyn visits Kettering Amateur Boxing Club in Regent St, Kettering.

He was accompanied by Kerry York and Craig Matthews from Northants Police Youth Violence Intervention Unit who have a close working relationship with the club.

KABC is a welcoming and inclusive place for all young people in Kettering, regardless of circumstance or background and have been providing a place for young people to develop and grow for over thirty years.

There are classes for all ages and Cllr Evelyn even got in the ring to learn from Tiana Robinson who started at the club age 9, and now at age 18, is boxing for England.

Coaches and members of Kettering Amateur Boxing Club

The club has produced many successful boxers over the years and some of these are now coaches who give back to the club that trained them.

The club is thriving under Head Coach Ash Taylor and his dedicated team after taking over from former Head Coach Dave Wallington, a local legend, who gave many years to the club and only recently retired due to ill health.

The club has some local sponsors who are invaluable to the future of the club but funding is required right now to replace the tired and worn equipment and keep this club producing great boxers and a safe place for Kettering youth to find fitness, focus and friendship.