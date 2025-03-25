Passengers using Kettering Station’s footbridge will soon be welcomed by a colourful art display thanks to a town group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering Civic Society has been awarded a £3,000 environmental grant by Kettering Town Council’s Environmental Grant to add to £1,000 from Community Rail Network for the project.

Funding will be used by Shine Arts and Wellbeing group to create a series of panels to be displayed along the inside of the station’s covered footbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members’ designs will promote the Kettering area’s rich history and places of interest as well as local heroes such as Charles Wicksteed and William Knibb.

Shine members with members of Kettering Civic Society and North Northants Council's heritage manager Matt Taylor/National World

Monica Ozdemir, Kettering Civic Society secretary, said: “Thanks to Kettering Town Council and Community Rail Network. It is great to involve young people in this project.

"They are excited to explore the town and surrounding areas for their inspiration. When completed, the decorated footbridge will welcome commuters to the town that will take them on a journey of art around Kettering.”

Under the title Origins, Heritage and Home, Shine Arts and Wellbeing group members, led by Louise Chandler, will create the panels as part of an on-going street art project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Station footbridge/National World

Louise said: “I’m feeling excited to have been given the opportunity to showcase our talents, we’ll be using different media including digital art, lino cutting painting and drawing.”

Max Champion, who attends Shine, said: “I like the idea that commuters will see my work. I would like to do one of the panels based on the Kettering Furnaces and the narrow gauge railway.”

The colourful illustrations will link with work from other artists around the town, which began last year, when the society successfully received a Kettering Town Council grant to paint five BT Boxes.

Kettering Railway Station /National World

Artists Sally Leach, Mark James and Daisy Farrar-Hayton’s work can be seen across the town. Sally’s banners are also on display in the town centre with a new mural by Marvin Mudzongo coming soon to the Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council town clerk Martin Hammond said: “We are pleased to support the continued roll-out of public art across the town with this large scale project at the railway station. We hope it will give residents pride in their town when they see it and showcase to visitors some of the best aspects of Kettering.”