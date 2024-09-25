Shine Arts & Well-Being founder; Louise Chandler receives Rose of Northamptonshire award

Louise Chandler of Shine Arts & Well-Being receives her award

Based in Burton Latimer, Shine! aims to support Neuro-divergent and other adults with Additional Needs to explore their creativity, engaging in a wide range of Art/Craft and Well-Being themed projects in the local area

Shine Arts and Well-being exist to support Neuro-divergent people to engage with each other and the local community sharing their creative talent in a variety of ways and building self-esteem and positive mental health.

In its two year life; the group has engaged in many local projects collaborating with Burton Latimer Town Council & Library, Kettering Civic Society, Kettering Street Art, Kettering Arts Centre, Sport4fitness Northampton, The Pod, Burton Latimer & KaurAura holistic therapy centre to name but a few.

Shine! also publishes its own quarterly magazine called Shine! Neuroverse which documents the groups' talents, lives & activities and this is sold all over North Northamptonshire. Every Artwork and Article in the publication is created by Shine Attendees or their friends and associates.

Shine Arts is the group behind the project; 'Take a Walk in my Shoes' which culminated in a Street Art piece on a BT Box in Lower St, Kettering.

This project highlighted Shine's passion for Community work in that Louise and the team worked alongside Mark James and Sally Leach (Live Stencil work facilitators) from Kettering Street Art, Kettering Civic Society (helping secure funding and permissions) and Kettering Arts Centre/St Andrew's Church who gifted us a room as a base on 'Live Art' day.

If you would like to support what Shine! does or would like to know anything about how the group could support someone you know; please email Louise at [email protected].