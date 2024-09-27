Kettering Christmas tree festival has cash prize for best festive fir - here's how to sign up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community groups across Kettering have been invited to put all hands to the decs for a new Christmas tree festival to be held in the town.

Hosted by the mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner, a plethora of pines will be on show at St Andrew’s Church in Kettering from Monday, December 16.

A total of 20 six-foot tall trees will be provided to groups to decorate in a creative and eye-catching way – and the best will win £100 for their community group, charity or organisation.

Each group will decorate a tree with whatever theme they like to promote their organisation or project they are running and have three days over the weekend of Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 to get creative.

Christmas is coming/Simon Dewhurst

Cllr Skinner said: “This is an opportunity for local organisations to promote what they do, have some fun team building in the process, test their creativity and even come away with a cash prize. Groups will also get to see the new, refurbished St Andrew’s Church.”

The mayor of Kettering, hosting the event in partnership with St Andrews Church, will award a ‘thank you prize’ of £100 to the winning tree.

Kettering's Ise Garden Centre will provide the trees that will be on show in the church from across the festive period for people to come and see.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can contact [email protected]