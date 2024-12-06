A total of three festive markets were planned for Kettering town centre in the run-up to Christmas. The first event, due to be held on Saturday, December 7, has been cancelled due to Storm Darragh. But organisers Kettering Town Council say the other two Saturday markets planned for December 14 and 21 will still go ahead. Cllr Craig Skinner, Mayor of Kettering, said: “We are really pleased to be organising these Christmas markets. There’s a great selection of incredible street food, hot mulled wine and lots of local traders with fantastic gifts. Get your Christmas shopping done early and head into Kettering.” As well as the Christmas markets in Kettering Market Place, Kettering Town Silver Band will be playing carols further down High Street on Saturdays. Plus, Kettering Town Council’s regular Saturday market will be held on Gold Street in the lead-up to Christmas. The Market Place Christmas event will feature hot street food, mulled wine, local produce, cakes and sweet treats as well as a range of artisan crafts and gifts. There will be live music and broadcasting from the stage, led by local radio station Northants1 as well as free balloon modelling for younger visitors. December’s markets take place from 10am to 3pm with parking in North Northamptonshire Council car parks free for these days. Kettering Town Council has also organised the following events for the Christmas In Kettering season: – Meet Santa at the Elf Station, Newlands Centre on December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, and 23, from 11am to 4pm – Christmas Tree Festival, St Andrew’s Church, from Saturday, December 14 – Town Carol Service, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Thursday, December 19 For more information go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas.