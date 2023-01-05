Kettering burglaries linked after four break-ins on same day in same area

Burglaries at four addresses across Kettering have been linked by police officers investigating the crimes.

As reported by the Northants Telegraph yesterday, patio doors had been forced at a home in Edward Road with another back door smashed down in St Michael’s Road.

Two further burglaries took place on Tuesday, January 3 between 6pm and 9pm in the south of the town.

A police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a series of burglaries in the Wicksteed and St Michael’s area of Kettering and Barton Seagrave.

“The incidents happened sometime between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 3, when the force received several reports of burglaries in and around Edward Road, St Michael’s Road, Byrant Road and Castle Way.

“We believe they are linked.”