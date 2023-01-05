News you can trust since 1897
Kettering burglaries linked after four break-ins on same day in same area

Police have linked the four break-ins

By Alison Bagley
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:27pm

Burglaries at four addresses across Kettering have been linked by police officers investigating the crimes.

As reported by the Northants Telegraph yesterday, patio doors had been forced at a home in Edward Road with another back door smashed down in St Michael’s Road.

Two further burglaries took place on Tuesday, January 3 between 6pm and 9pm in the south of the town.

A police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a series of burglaries in the Wicksteed and St Michael’s area of Kettering and Barton Seagrave.

“The incidents happened sometime between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 3, when the force received several reports of burglaries in and around Edward Road, St Michael’s Road, Byrant Road and Castle Way.

“We believe they are linked.”

Anyone with any information about the burglaries in Kettering and Barton Seagrave or anyone with information or CCTV/doorbell footage should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.