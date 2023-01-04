Kettering home owner returns after new year break to discover burglary
Burglary in St Michael’s Road
A Kettering resident returning home after new year discovered a break-in at their property in St Michael’s Road.
The burglary took place sometime between 4pm on New Year's Eve and 10pm on Tuesday, January 3.
Northants Police said: “A homeowner returned home to find their property had been broken into via the back door by kicking the door panel in.
“An untidy search had been carried out by the unknown offender/s but not known if anything was stolen at this time.”