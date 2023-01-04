News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kettering home owner returns after new year break to discover burglary

Burglary in St Michael’s Road

By Alison Bagley
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:34pm

A Kettering resident returning home after new year discovered a break-in at their property in St Michael’s Road.

The burglary took place sometime between 4pm on New Year's Eve and 10pm on Tuesday, January 3.

Hide Ad

Northants Police said: “A homeowner returned home to find their property had been broken into via the back door by kicking the door panel in.

File picture
Most Popular

“An untidy search had been carried out by the unknown offender/s but not known if anything was stolen at this time.”