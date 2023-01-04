News you can trust since 1897
Patio door forced and house ransacked in Kettering burglary

The burglary took place on Tuesday, January 3

By Alison Bagley
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 3:04pm

A patio door was forced open during a burglary at a Kettering home in Edward Road.

After being forced open, a bedroom and the kitchen were ransacked.

Northants Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them with information.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a residential property in Edward Road, Kettering.

“The burglary took place between 3pm and 8pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

“The offender/s have forced entry to the home via a French patio type door to a bedroom. The offender/s have then carried out an untidy search of the bedroom and the kitchen. At this time it is not believed that anything was taken.

Witnesses should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting 230 00 00 5171 or information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CCTV relating to this incident can be sent to [email protected] quoting 230 00 00 5171.