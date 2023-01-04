A patio door was forced open during a burglary at a Kettering home in Edward Road.

After being forced open, a bedroom and the kitchen were ransacked.

Northants Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them with information.

file picture

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a residential property in Edward Road, Kettering.

“The burglary took place between 3pm and 8pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

“The offender/s have forced entry to the home via a French patio type door to a bedroom. The offender/s have then carried out an untidy search of the bedroom and the kitchen. At this time it is not believed that anything was taken.

Witnesses should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting 230 00 00 5171 or information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

