Kettering shoppers will need to start queueing early to be one of the first through the door of the town centre’s newest department store when it opens tomorrow (Thursday, August 14).

With the finishing touches going in, Boyes will open its 82nd UK store in the former Wilkos site in Newland Street, Kettering at 9am – but the ceremony starts earlier.

Cutting the ribbon will not be Boyes chairman Andrew Boyes, who usually performs the task, but another special guest will be in the spotlight.

Another Yorkshireman, Jonathan Scandrett who has visited every Boyes store and documented his journeys via his boyes_on_the_bus Instagram, will be bussing in to do the honours.

Boyes in Newland Street Kettering will be the company's 82nd store in the UK/National World

Robert Van Der Heijden, retail operations director at Boyes said: “Jonathan had the idea to visit every single Boyes store by bus. He’s always shopped at Boyes so he set himself this task.

"He did an amazing job – he’s travelled all the way to Inverness. When he completed his task we went and met him when he arrived. We thought it would be amazing if he opened our newest store in Kettering.”

The ceremony is due to start just after 8.30am with a welcome to staff and customers with a speech by Mr Boyes.

Mr Scandrett, who is currently making his way to Kettering from his home in Stokesley in North Yorkshire, will then cut the ribbon.

Customers will be given gifts including branded water bottles, mugs, pens and chocolates.

Mr Van Der Heijden said: “It will be a party atmosphere, we are all excited. People will be really really pleased with the store. The team has done a great job. We are very very proud of the staff.”

Boasting a constantly changing range of over 30,000, Boyes is known for ‘Quality Goods at Bargain Prices’. The stores sell from everyday essentials, fashions and footwear to household goods, craft and hobby items, electrical, DIY and leisure products – and all manner of seasonal goodies.

As the Scarborough-based family-owned department store group looks to expand, the Kettering branch will become first in Northamptonshire, but it may not be the last.

Mr Van Der Heijden added: “The High Street is important to us. I shop in my local High Street and we appreciate that customers want to be able to shop there.

"We (Boyes) are starting to spread south and we hope there will soon be more stores within the area.”

Follow Mr Scandrett’s progress to Kettering on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/boyes_on_the_bus/.