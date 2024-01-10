Kettering Arts Centre £427,000 redevelopment of St Andrew’s Church begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrew’s Church, home to Kettering Arts Centre, has handed over the keys to builders to start the £427,000 major development project.

The work will see the current flooring replaced as well as underfloor heating being installed to allow the church to be a fully-warm space all year round.

Rev Tom Houston, vicar of St Andrew’s church and manager of the Kettering Arts Centre, is thrilled that the work is finally underway.

He said: “I still don’t fully believe that it is happening even though I can see that the work has started. It has been a long time coming.

“10 years we have been waiting, even though I only came three years ago. The fact we are now at a place where we have raised almost £450,000 and the work has started blows me away. I am very excited.”

The money for this project was raised through grants and donations, and Rev Houston couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has donated.

He added: “There is no way we could have done it without donations so a massive thank you to everyone. They have front row seats when they can come, it will be so exciting when we can all be in there.”

Rev Tom Houston