Kettering artist honoured with blue plaque at family home and studio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering artist and teacher has been honoured with a blue plaque at the house where he lived with his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 20 people gathered for the unveiling of a memorial plaque at 145 Stamford Road Kettering, where Walter Bonner Gash, the renowned Edwardian artist, lived and worked.

Mr Gash lived in the house from 1911 until his death in 1928 – and the current owner Roslyn Beattie organised the event to mark his life and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Beattie said: “We were lucky to have with us Jason Pennells, the artist’s daughter’s godson, and his sister, Abigail King. They talked about Gash’s life and work and their relationship with Margaret, the artist’s daughter.”

Plaque unveiling in honour of Walter Bonner Gash at his home he shared with daughter Margaret l-r Jason Pennells (Margaret’s godson), Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner, Roslyn Beattie current occupant and Abigail King. (friend/neighbour carer of artist’s daughter Margaret/UGC Self portrait by Walter Bonner Gash and The Connoisseur/The Alfred East Collection

Examples of Mr Gash’s work are held by the Alfred East Art Gallery in Kettering. He was also an art teacher at Kettering High School and Kettering Grammar School.

The unveiling was attended by the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, representatives of Kettering Civic Society, Kettering and District Arts Society, friends and neighbours.

Mr Gash painted many local scenes including interior locations in the house. He was a founder of the Kettering and District Arts Society, designing its logo which is still being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter Bonner Gash

Plaque unveiling in honour of Walter Bonner Gash at his home in Stamford Road, Kettering/UGC

Walter Bonner Gash was born in Lincoln on February 2, 1869. He was a student at the Lincoln School of Art and continued his studies at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Antwerp 1893.

Following his return to England and after a spell as an assistant tutor at the School of Art in Lincoln, he moved south to Kettering to teach adults and children.

He married Sarah Ann Miles in 1911 and they had two children – Norman and Margaret.

As well as teaching, Mr Gash accepted commissions, mostly for portraits, and exhibited widely in many cities over the country and in London at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a number of occasions, his work was also shown at the Paris Salon. He worked in watercolours and pastels as well as oils, with many of his works owned by the Alfred East Art Gallery. He died in Kettering in 1928 at the age of 59.