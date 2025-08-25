It's time to nominate local people for this year's Spirit of Corby awards
The people of Corby are once more being given the chance to highlight the best of the town's community spirit.
The popular annual Spirit of Corby awards, organised by Corby Town Council, have the mission of giving those who make Corby special the recognition that they deserve.
This year ,nine award categories will be opened to public nominations and voting, and a further two awards will be personally chosen by Corby Town Council officials.
It all begins today (Monday, August 25), when the nominating process is opened to the public. Until Friday, September 19, Corby residents will have the chance to put forward the people and organisations that they feel deserve a chance to win a Spirit of Corby award.
They can do this online by filling in a form here. Once the leading nominations are finalised, the winner of each award will be decided by a public vote ahead of a glittering awards-giving night later in the year.
Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Simon Rielly, said: “The Spirit of Corby Awards are all about celebrating the incredible people and groups who make our town such a vibrant, caring, and welcoming place.
“Every year we hear inspiring stories of kindness, dedication, and achievement, and I know 2025 will be no different.
“I encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate someone who makes a real difference because recognising their efforts strengthens the very spirit that makes Corby so special.”
Corby Town Council are also appealing for sponsorship from local businesses for each award. Each sponsor will have their business name added to an award/category. Their name will be included in all the build-up advertisements featured in local press and their social media platforms, plus Corby Town Council’s website and social media. For the awards ceremony, each sponsor will receive a full-page advert in the programme and tickets to the event.