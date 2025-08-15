'It would not be a village, but a town' - Residents make feelings known about plans for 250 houses in Northamptonshire village at packed meeting

Earls Barton Parish Council held a meeting attended by dozens of people eager to learn more about the proposal for up to 250 new houses bordering the village, and attendees were able to have their say.

The parish council meeting last night (August 14) discussed plans for up to 250 houses on land to the southwest corner of the village, along Northampton Road. The application, submitted by Richborough Estates, would stretch from the village’s southern boundary and drastically increase the size of the settlement, though it officially sits outside of the village boundary.

No representatives of Richborough Estates attended the meeting, however more than 100 residents and concerned people attended the meeting, which was held at the Earls Barton Youth Club.

Cllr Steve Dodds said the turnout for the meeting was 'absolutely amazing.'

There, the public was given up to 15 minutes to ask questions, and express their concerns.

One resident said: “The basic infrastructure of the village cannot sustain the number of houses bringing in.

“The state of the roads are a disgrace, the schools are being extended to support the porta-cabins

“The fact that everybody seems to be talking about biodiversity and they are going to build 250 homes

The meeting was held yesterday at the Youth Club in Earls Barton, just 500 metres from where the development would be situated

“It would not be a village, but a town.

“It’s a non-starter.”

Another, Andy Kirk from Sunny Side has lived in his home for over 30 years, and has concerns about the impact the development will have on the view, as it’s one of the big reasons he and his family moved to the village.

He said: “We bought the house specifically because of the view.

"I do not think it will do any good for the village at all.

"These wonderful fields are going to be covered in orange boxes. People come to a village because they want village life.”

A third, Lee Butler, admitted he ‘didn’t have enough information about both applications’, however noted that the village ‘does not have the infrastructure for all the extra cars and what they’re planning for.’

Despite a consultation being launched for a further 250 houses from developer William Davis, the meeting only covered the Richborough development, as an application has formally been submitted.

According to Cllr Vicky Gould, ‘each planning application has to be considered on its own merit.’

As of this morning (August 15), there are 538 comments on Richborough’s online planning application, with only five supporting the development.

Cllr Colin Wells made his feelings known to the council in a statement given at the meeting.

He said: “I propose that we raise an objection in regards to the Richborough application. It is against the will of the people of Earls Barton

“It’s also going to have significant impact on the character of the village.

“As a result of that small settlement expanding over time, additional infrastructure and housing would not be sustainable. There are inadequate infrastructure arrangements in the planning application.

“Unsafe access to Northampton Road is not suitable. We already know the sewage system in Earls Barton is over supplied to Billing.

“I propose we object this application in as strong form as possible.”

Cllr Wells noted that the Neighbourhood Plan, which

A motion was carried to bring back the Neighbourhood Plan Working Party, which Cllr Wells put himself forward to chair.

After the meeting Cllr Steve Dodds, who himself is an estate agent and has lived in Earls Barton for around 25 years, said the plans were ‘an absolute shame.’

He said: “My feelings are the same as everybody else. We haven’t got the infrastructure, there’s no parking in the village.

"I thought the turnout from the village was absolutely amazing. It shows the people don’t want it.

"I don’t want it, I live here. It would be an absolute shame.

"It’s wrong on so many levels.”

Cllr Steve Olloman mimicked a lot of the sentiments being brought forward at the meeting, despite only joining the council in May. He added: “The infrastructure is very poor.

"Watch this space, basically it’s going to be very lively in Earls Barton these coming months.”

Following last night’s meeting, an Earls Barton Parish Council spokesman said on social media: "A fantastic and unprecedented turnout for our Extraordinary Parish Council Meeting last night. It was great to see so many people who feel passionately about our village. “We would like to apologise to anyone who had difficulty hearing proceedings. It was an extraordinary Parish Council meeting with members of the public invited, and not a public meeting. We usually get between 0-6 members of the public attend our PC meetings, so over 300 residents was a pleasant but totally unexpected surprise and the need for a PA system was not anticipated.

"We are listening to all feedback and will endeavour to improve. We hope that you found the meeting worthwhile despite the difficulties."

The full application can be found here, or by searching NW/25/00367/OUT on the North Northants Council planning portal.