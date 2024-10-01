Irthlingborough Aldi to re-open this week after work completed on 'fantastic' makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following extensive refurbishment to the inside of the store in Attley Way, the store will re-open on October 4 with a fresh new look.

The refresh is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

Inside, the signage has been updated and chiller space has been increased, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption.

The health and beauty and bakery sections have also been redesigned for a ‘modernised look’.

All fruit and vegetables can now be found in the first aisle of the store, with bosses saying it is for added convenience.

Store manager Arron Smith said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Returning is the popular ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where all manner of ‘Specialbuys’ will be available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week at the Irthlingborough location, the store will be offering a range of kitchen essentials including an air fryer for £39.99, a soup maker for £19.99 and oven dishes for £6.99.

The store has 100 car parking spaces and currently employs 42 people from the local community.

The re-opening will take place at 8am, and from then it will be open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from 10am until 4pm.