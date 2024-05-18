Irchester man to host comedy night featuring Live at the Apollo star in support of Kettering General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Scott, from Irchester is set to host a comedy night on September 22 at the Rushden Historical Transport Society Goods Shed in support of KGH’s Centenary Wing.

Graeme is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment following a diagnosis last June for colon and bowel cancer at Kettering General Hospital (KGH)’s Centenary Wing, and is eager to give something back to the people who have helped him in the fight.

He said: “When you get diagnosed with cancer you face many challenges. You question ‘why me?’, but what I've learned since being diagnosed is to value life and make the most of this life journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Kettering General Hospital Centenary Wing staff have been fantastic to me, the care and the support is so overwhelming.

Graeme with comedian Terry Alderton

"I just want the staff and patients to benefit from this comedy night fundraiser.

"The comedians that are coming are giving their time free as they believe in me and why I want to support the Centenary Wing.

“I must say a big thank you to my employer, York Ward & Rowlatt, for supporting this event along with The Panther Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many thanks to Castle Comedy & The Comedy Crate for working together with us to get this comedy night off the ground."

The comedy night will take place on September 22 at the RHTS Goods Shed

The comedy night will take place on Sunday, September 22 with doors opening from 6.30pm and the show starting an hour later.

It will feature some big names, including Live at the Apollo funnyman Terry Alderton and Ninia Benjamin, star of BBC series 3 Non Blondes.

Other acts include Rich Wilson, Stephen Owen, Mark Row and Paul Revill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this isn’t the first time that Graeme has taken it upon himself to give back to the hospital, as he presented a cheque to staff for more than £1,000 in March after auctioning off seven signed, framed Northampton Town Football Club shirts.

The Centenary Wing is a purpose built unit at KGH that specialises in the care of oncology patients requiring treatment for cancer diagnoses, including specialist trained staff delivering chemotherapy.