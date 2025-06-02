The sister of 24-year-old Corby murder victim Harshita Brella is still seeking justice six months after she was killed and her body dumped in a car boot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harishita's sister Sonia Dabas, speaking to the Northants Telegraph from her home in India, said she wanted Pankaj Lamba – the man named by Northants Police as the chief suspect – to face justice.

Her plea comes as MP Lee Barron renews his plea for progress in the case against Lamba, six months after he raised the issue in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, 23-year old Lamba was charged with murder, rape, sexual assault and controlling or coercive behaviour in his absence after an investigation and world-wide man hunt failed to find him.

Sisters: Sonia Dabas and murdered sister Harshita Brella who was killed after moving to Corby with her husband Pankaj Lamba/Sonia Dabas

Sonia said if she could speak to her brother-in-law she would ask him why he’d killed her beloved little sister.

She said: “I would ask him why he killed my sis. She was not his property. He had no right. One day he’ll surely end up behind prison bars.”

Sonia and her parents have been working to keep the investigation in the public eye. It was reported last month police in Delhi had offered a 50,000 rupee reward (about £437) for information leading to Lamba's arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harshita Brella who was killed after moving to Corby with her husband Pankaj Lamba/Sonia Dabas

Recent reports from Delhi news outlets have said that he despite being on the run Lamba visited his local bank to withdraw money.

Efforts to apprehend him include the arrest of Lamba’s parents in connection with a case of cruelty and dowry registered by Harshita’s parents.

The Delhi Police were also reported to have issued a ‘Look Out circular’ for Lamba and have initiated proceedings to ‘declare him as a proclaimed offender’.

Sonia said: “We’d like the UK police to send a message to India to arrest him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy times: Sonia Dabas and murdered sister Harshita Brella who was killed after moving to Corby with her husband Pankaj Lamba/Sonia Dabas

It is believed Lamba’s defence is that he had already flown to India at the time of Harshita’s death.

Northants Police have said that their inquiries led detectives to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10, by her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba of Sturton Walk, Corby.

They suspect Lamba then transported Harshita’s body from Corby to Ilford 100 miles away by car. The car was left parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford, and detectives believe Lamba then fled the country.

Detectives have been piecing together hours of CCTV footage in the Corby and Ilford area to track the movements of their suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP for Corby Lee Barron has raised Harshita’s case with Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet six months after he originally raised the case in the House of Commons.

In a letter Mr Barron said: “This week six months ago I raised the horrific murder of Harshita Brella at Prime Ministers Question Time and the House shared their thoughts for the family.

“Since then, very few details have been revealed about the case and the investigation, and members of the public have shared their concern over the murder in Corby, and that the perpetrator has not yet been brought to justice.

“Whilst I very much appreciate a running commentary can’t be provided, I believe that it is only right for the family, and is in the public interest that a statement can be made around how the investigation is going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Are Northamptonshire Police any closer to making an arrest, and what forces are now involved in the investigation?

“Thank you for the hard work of all officers involved, and I look forward to a statement being made available.”

In response to the regular request for information from the Northants Telegraph regarding the case senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU) issued a statement.

He said: "The investigation into Harshita Brella's death remains active and we are committed to securing justice for Harshita and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In March, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a murder charge against 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba in relation to Harshita's death. With proceedings now active, we are unable to comment further at this time. Our thoughts remain with Harshita’s family and all who loved her."