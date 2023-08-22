How to meet Wellingborough residents battling to save historic trees from destruction

Wellingborough residents taking on a developers and the local authority will meet members of the public at a special meeting.

Formed after a row of historic trees were started to be felled, Wellingborough Walks Action Group will host a public information event.

Taking place on Wednesday (August 23), campaigners will be on hand to talk at the Quaker Meeting House in St Johns Street at two sessions.

Wellingborough Walks campaigner Marion Turner-Hawes

Campaign founder Marion Turner-Hawes said: “We want to update people about the present situation, and be open and accountable to supporters. We’re going to explain what we have been doing and what we have been spending the money and help people understand our approach regarding the out-of-court action. We’ll also explain some next steps.”

Since March, the group has raised a fighting fund of £42,000 through donations and events – but legal manoeuvrings has eaten into the pot.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “We have raised £42,000 but we’ve spent £38,000 all on the legal processes.”

More than a dozen trees were felled in February 2023 with campaigners protesting at the site in London Road

The group have used much of the money to ‘wholeheartedly’ follow a resolution process in the hope that a compromise could be reached to save dozens of mature trees under threat as Route 2 progresses.

A legal paper asking for a judicial review lodged with a high court judge had been put on hold to allow talks between Wellingborough Walks Action Group and Stanton Cross LLP – the developers responsible for delivering Route 2 – and North Northamptonshire Council as the planning authority.

In July, talks between Wellingborough Walks Action Group, the developer and the council broke down pulled out of talks much to the group’s frustration.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: "We have spent a lot of money – even to just get us to court that’s another £30,000 – only because we have tried with good heart to come up with a resolution out of court that could enable us to save the trees, with a minor alteration to their plans. NNC is spending ‘our’ council tax payers money on their defence.

Barrister Paul Powlesland climbed into the branches of one of the trees to prevent the felling of the Wellingborough Walks trees

"This is appalling that this is happening. At the end of the day the council should listen to the people of the town. There is a Tree Preservation Order in place and the the trees have their own legal standing.

"That such large amounts of money will have to be spent to get the community heard on this matter is appalling.”

According to legal documents submitted to the court, the trees’ fate could be resolved after three events – a ‘technical review’ process being carried out by developers Stanton Cross LLP, at the end of self-imposed deadline of September 1, or the point at which an appointed judge reviews all the legal submissions made to the court and rules if a case can be heard.

Meanwhile the group continues to fundraise with more than £950 boosting the total from a bingo evening.

The Save Our Trees Tree Action Public Information Event takes place from 2.30pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, August 23.-