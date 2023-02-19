In a last-ditch attempt to save an avenue of 61 trees from developers’ chainsaws, Wellingborough Town Council has declared the plans ‘unlawful’.

Despite ‘repeated requests’ to the planning authority North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) by the town council, members say NNC has been unable to produce the approved application for the removal of the trees along London Road.

Calls for a stop notice to halt the work have also been made by NNC’s Labour Party members.

One of the 61 trees due to be felled

The chairman of Wellingborough Town Council planning committee, Cllr Jonathan Ekins said: “As the representative for the community, the town council has not been consulted through the planning process for the removal of these trees along London Road.

"Without this planning approval the removal of these trees is unlawful.

"We must preserve these historic trees and we have asked NNC to put a stop to these works.

"These trees not only conserve the natural landscape and geography, but also conserve the natural environment of Wellingborough.”

Protesters under the trees in London Road, Wellingborough

Outline planning permission was granted to create ‘Route 2’ by widening the London Road roundabout as part of the £1bn Stanton Cross development.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: “This permission was granted to Bovis Homes as part of their application submitted in 2004, however further applications are required to approve the detail which would specify which trees are to be removed and why – ensuring satisfactory treatment of the site and that the works are not ‘prejudicial’ to the existing ecological and nature conservation value of the area.

“This detail has not been provided through a planning application as legally required in this planning permission."

A map showing the trees and the tree preservation orders

There is now mounting pressure on North Northamptonshire Council to stop the works which are due to start on Monday (February 20).

Opposition members of NNC’s Labour group have also called on North Northants Council to issue an urgent stop notice for the works.

Cllr Valerie Anslow (Lab, Croyland and Swanspool) and Cllr Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill), shadow portfolio holder for the environment, urged NNC to think again.

They said: “According to different plans, the number of trees to be cut down varies between 11, 18, 31 and 61. Urgent action is needed to stop this mindless destruction of healthy trees.

Marion Turner-Hawes

"The bypass is necessary, but a stop notice is required until an alternative route can be found.

“Wellingborough Town Council has already issued a stop notice. Now NNC must do the same until it can be investigated how most or all of these trees can be saved.

"At the time the planning application was granted in 2012, the number of trees was indicated as 11. The tree protection orders must therefore be observed.

“These trees are a valued part of the Wellingborough landscape and of the natural environment.”

Wellingborough town councillor Marion Turner-Hawes (Ind), who has been campaigning to save the trees since their imminent destruction came to light, has repeated her plea for NNC to issue a stop notice.

She said: ”NNC needs to act now, save our trees and do the right thing. The town council has made a significant move but they don’t have the power. NNC has the power. The ball is still in NNC’s court, it’s in their gift.”

Tree Preservation Orders (TPO) have been in place on all of the trees on The Walks in London Road.

Planning permission granted can trump TPOs but plans must be specific identifying in planning documents those to be felled.

Developers still have to apply for a TPO to be ‘set a-side’ and present their case for the felling to happen. Applications should be considered by council members and consulted on with the public.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “It is clear that confusion reigns and as such we have called on NNC to issue a temporary stop notice to allow time for these confusions to be clarified.”

“The only way forward should now be for NNC colleagues to issue a temporary stop notice with result that the planned tree felling on Monday would be halted.”

A candlelit vigil will take place at 6pm (Sunday) meeting in London Road, on The Walks close to The Dog and Duck.