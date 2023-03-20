Protesters intent on protecting historic lime trees in Wellingborough have launched a crowdfunder to fund a possible legal challenge.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group was formed in the wake of a month-long protest against the felling of trees in London Road.

Work to chop down 61 trees was due to start on Monday, February 20, but spontaneous direct action by residents halted work with only 15 removed.

Marion Turner-Hawes

Vistry Group, developers behind the £1bn Stanton Cross urban extension, agreed to call a ‘pause’ in felling and hold a ‘community information event’ after activists demanded a halt to the felling.

Campaign co-leader Marion Turner-Hawes said: “We are of course pleased that Vistry agreed this pause, but we believe once the community event is over, they will be back to try and fell more of the trees from our beautiful Walks.

“We are determined to do all that we can to save the trees even if this means we, as a community, need to take legal action, to do this."

The Save Wellingborough Walks Trees £12,000 crowdfunder has already raised £5,369.

Marion Turner-Hawes and Paul Powlesland

Mrs Turner-Hawes said: “The crowdfunder has been set up to help us pay for legal action should we need to take it. Firstly, however, our plan will be write to Vistry asking them to clarify the legal basis under which they believe they have a right to fell the trees, and to share evidence proving their assertion.

"But if we do not receive a clear response to our questions, or if Vistry refuse to sit down with us and discuss how all the remaining trees can be saved, we will instruct our barrister to take the appropriate action to permanently protect The Walks trees.

“It is a travesty that any of this has happened, but there can be no more, and we will strive to do all we can to save the remaining trees. The developer has already felled 15 trees of these beautiful trees, which is four more than was agreed through the original planning permission approved by the Borough Council of Wellingborough in 2005. There can be no more.”

The crowdfunder

Direct action against the felling has seen four arrests, with campaigners standing in the way of lorries and climbing into trees. The trees had been earmarked for removal to allow for the expansion of the London Road-Embankment roundabout as part of the new Route 2 to Stanton Cross estate.

The 189 lime trees comprising the Victorian Wellingborough Walks had been protected by Tree Preservation Orders (TPO) in 2016.

Barrister Paul Powlesland, who occupied one of the trees, has been advising the group.

Campaigners under the trees

The £12,000 fighting fund will be used, if necessary, to take legal action and cover the cost of possibly applying for an injunction to permanently protect the trees, and a much larger amount to cover costs if campaigners lose.

Any remaining funds will be put towards helping Wellingborough residents identify and protect trees across the area that are not currently protected by TPOs.

Mrs Turner-Hawes added: “I would like to thank everyone from across our community for their amazing support. Every contribution will be gratefully received, whether £5 or £500.”