How £60m Pride in Place cash will be distributed in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, how you can get involved and how the scheme will work

Last night the Government announced it was sending £20m each to three deprived areas of Kettering, Corby, and Wellingborough.

Here, we answer some of your questions about how the Government’s Pride in Place scheme will work and how you can get involved.

How did the Government decide where the money will go?

Across the country, 169 areas will receive £2m per year, for a decade, from the Government. Three of them are in our area – in Queensway, Wellingborough, Avondale, Kettering, and Kingswood, Corby.

The Government used a complicated formula to work our where the money should go. You can see it here. It looked at deprivation of each neighbourhood (known technically as Middle layer Super Output Areas or MSOAs) and those with the weakest social infrastructure before ranking them in order of who needed the money the most. The cash has to be used in those geographical areas, but some flexibility built in by the Government means it can be spent outside of the neighbourhoods if it would demonstrably benefit them. For example, the rejuvenation of a park on the boundary of the neighbourhood.

What can the money be spent on?

The Government has given communities a blank canvas to acknowledge the very different needs of each area of the UK.

It can be spent on anything from better youth facilities, park improvements to fixing up empty buildings and creating safer streets. Communities are being encouraged to aim high and use their creativity.

The Government has identified that one of the problems with Town Boards – one of which made the controversial decision to spend £9m on a cycle lane in Corby – was that each project had to go through a bidding process. Timelines were ridiculously tight which meant that boards were under intense pressure to spend the money or lose it. The Pride in Place scheme will have a large number of pre-approved schemes that means communities can get on with spending the money given to them without the need to lengthy permission processes.

Any alternative schemes will need the approval from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Who will be involved in deciding how the money’s spent?

Neighbourhood Boards will be formed which will be responsible for making decisions on how the cash is spent. They will include residents, businesses, grassroots campaigners, faith and workplace representatives, the local MP and community leaders. The board should generate a vision for the future of their area and set out a pathway to deliver that over ten years. They can also consider opportunities to attract and combine private, public, and philanthropic money.

An independent chair, appointed by the local authority in consultation with the MP, will run the board. The MP and at least one ward councillor must be involved.

Ideally people should commit for four years to ensure consistency during funding cycles.

The Government say they don’t want to ‘micromanage’ the town boards. You can express an interest in getting involved by emailing your MP’s office.

So where exactly are the boundaries of each neighbourhood?

In Corby, Kingswood MOSA takes in the entire Kingswood, Lincoln and Hazel Leys estates, as well as the south of the Beanfield estate. In Kettering, the Avondale MOSA mostly covers The Grange estate and in Wellingborough, it’s the Queensway estate.

But remember, the money can be targeted outside these areas if there is some provable benefit. In Corby, MP Lee Barron has also said the Exeter estate will be included as part of the plans there.

When will the money be available?

Neighbourhood Boards will receive data on local polling around investment and priorities this winter. The first payments, which will initially cover the costs of organising the scheme, will be made in Spring 2026.

Next Summer, boards will confirm their membership and proposals to alter the boundaries of their defined ‘neighbourhood’. The Government will ratify these decisions and approve plans for regeneration by Spring 2027, which is when the first big chunk of capital funding will be paid.

What do local leaders say?

The Reform leader of North Northamptonshire Council Martin Griffiths tentatively welcomed the funding. He said: “I welcome any additional funding to help us improve the lives of our residents in the most deprived areas of North Northamptonshire but I need to study the fine details of this additional funding.

“Since taking over as leader of the council we have completed our first ever residents’ satisfaction survey and are consulting on our corporate plan for this term of office. That plan puts families and communities at the front and centre of all our ambitions as a Reform led council.

“Despite our financial challenges we need to, and will do more, by transforming our services and delivering efficiencies in our operations to enable us to focus on the ‘left behind’ areas in Corby , Kettering and Wellingborough that the government has recognised.

“Let’s hope that the autumn budget doesn’t penalise businesses and other residents of North Northamptonshire and that this area at last receives a fair settlement from the government enabling us to improve the life opportunities of all 365,000 of our residents.”

