Corby gets £20m Government windfall to improve some of its most run-down areas

People living on some of Corby’s toughest estates will have a say in how huge cash pots will be spent in their area.

This evening (Thursday, September 25), the Government has announced that Corby is one of 169 areas across the country to receive £2m per year for the next ten years.

The money will go to the Kingswood, Exeter and Hazel Leys areas and locals will be given the chance to sit on a board to help coordinate the project.

It’s being handed out as part of the Government’s Pride in Place programme and can be spent on anything from better youth facilities, park improvements to fixing up empty buildings and creating safer streets.

The Kingswood estate will receive £20m from the Government to improve the area. Image: Alison Bagley

Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close – restoring pride and unity to every corner of the country.

MP Lee Barron said today that he was tired of people ‘stuck away in darkened rooms coming up with decisions for cycle paths that nobody asked for’ – in reference to the millions from the previous Government’s Town Fund pot that was spent on a much-maligned and unfinished cycle lane.

He said that local people would be deciding how the money was spent.

The fund relies on locals coming together to submit ideas for how to spend the £20 million. A call will soon go out for people to volunteer to sit on a local board that helps coordinate the project.

The Kingswood estate in Corby was classed as a left-behind area in 2021. Image: Alison Bagley

Lee, who campaigned for the funding, said: “Corby people know their area better than anyone else and that is why the government has decided to do this differently. This is our chance to improve our area by making the big decisions for ourselves- not by letting other people make decisions for us. It is a pot of money intended to make their communities an even better place to live.

“Getting an extra £2 million a year, for ten years, is a massive investment. We can choose to spend it on a wide range of different things and all ideas are welcome. This is our chance to show what people can do!”

“Gone are the days when people sit in private boardrooms deciding where money should be spent. This is a real opportunity for people to make a difference to their communities. It is a chance for people who live in the heart of Corby to share their ideas about how the money should be spent and then make it a reality.” Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close in a bid to ‘restore pride and unity to every corner of the country.’

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s Plan for Change, a decade-long mission to back the people who make their communities thrive. It sits alongside wider work to deliver cleaner, safer streets, create opportunities on every doorstep, and build the homes, roads and GP surgeries people need to thrive.

Queensway in Wellingborough and Avondale in Kettering are also set to benefit from similar settlements. All three were designated as ‘Left Behind Areas’ by an All-Party Parliamentary Group in 2021.