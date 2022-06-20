How many trains will run from Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough during this week's rail strikes

Train operators have confirmed details of emergency timetables from stations in Northamptonshire during three days of industrial action.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers will walk out on Tuesday (June 21), Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25) in a dispute over pay, job cuts and safety.

London Northwestern Railway and East Midlands Railway pledged to keep a very limited service operating, but only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Services will be significantly reduced on days following action on Wednesday (June 22), Friday (June 24) and Sunday (June 26) as Network Rail claims strike days chosen are “designed to inflict as much disruption as possible” with not enough time between to fully recover a normal service.”

London Northwestern customer experience director, Jonny Wiseman, said: “It is very disappointing that this planned strike action by the RMT is set to cause significant disruption to our passengers.

“We will be operating a very limited service all through the week and we are asking customers to only travel with us if their journey is essential and no other transport option is available to them.

“Passengers holding tickets or season tickets will be entitled to refunds and should visit our website for information.”

Both routes are also affected by planned engineering works on Saturday and Sunday.

More details of the special timetable are expected to be available from Friday (June 17), just a few days before the first walkout is due to take place.

■ London Northwestern Railway

Two trains an hour between Northampton and London Euston

One train per hour between Northampton and Birmingham

No trains between Northampton and Birmingham on Sunday (June 26) due to planned engineering works.

■ East Midlands Railway Intercity

One train per hour between Nottingham and London calling at Kettering

One train per hour between Sheffield and London calling at Kettering

■ East Midlands Railway Connect 360

One train per hour between Corby and London calling at Kettering and Wellingborough

East Midlands Railway managing director, Will Rogers, called the strikes “wrong for the railway and communities we serve.”

He added: I would urge all customers to think carefully about their journeys next week – and make alternative arrangements if possible.”

There will be no direct trains between Luton and London St Pancras on Saturday and Sunday due to pre-planned engineering work.

Some Avanti West Coast and Thameslink services are expected to run on strike days, but also only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

More than 40,000 RMT union members from Network Rail and 13 train firms plan to walk out.

The industrial action, which has been described as the "biggest rail strike in modern history", involves union members which include railway staff such as guards and signalling operators.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said on Wednesday (June 15): “Talks have not progressed as far as I had hoped and so we must prepare for a needless national rail strike and the damaging impact it will have.