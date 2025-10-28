Housing developer planning over 400 new homes in Raunds responds to council's consultation criticism

Davidsons Homes will ‘welcome the views of local residents’ in a public exhibition of the plans later this year after people criticised proposals to build 405 new houses on fields in Raunds.

People have expressed concerns about the proposed development off London Road, which would measure around 45 acres – approximately 22 football pitches.

After criticism by Raunds Town Council, who said questions don’t allow residents to give their opinions ‘freely’, the developer has responded.

A spokesman for Davidsons Homes said: “We are conscious of the need for new and affordable housing in the area and are carefully considering local planning policies and stakeholder views as we develop and finalise our plans for this sustainable site.”

A Raunds Town Council meeting took place on Tuesday 14 October where the project was discussed

The developer says the 405 houses will bring up to 30 per cent more affordable housing to the area, with publicly accessible green ​spaces and ‘sustainable drainage systems’.

The Davidsons Homes spokesman added: “Davidsons Homes is consulting widely with local residents to understand their priorities and views for any proposed development at Land West of London Road, Raunds.

"We recently met with Raunds Town Council who requested we hold a public exhibition of the plans. We are currently arranging this and hope to hold it in early December where we would welcome the views of local residents in order to further listen to their thoughts and ideas before any proposals are submitted.”

Raunds Town Council had expressed its ‘disappointment’ that the housing developer’s circulating questionnaire ‘appears to include leading questions designed to gather data that could support the developer’s case, rather than offering residents an open opportunity to express their views freely’.