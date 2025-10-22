'Disappointment' after meeting in Raunds to discuss plans for 400 new homes off London Road

A proposal by Davidsons Homes to build 405 new houses in Raunds which is still in its early stages has already been criticised by residents and the town council.

The proposed development measuring approximately 45 acres could be built on a portion of land to the west of London Road and south of Meadow Lane, building significantly on the town’s west side.

While the proposal is still in its early stages without a formal planning application, the developer has been accused by the town council of skewing the responses to look more favourably on the project at a meeting by the town council.

A statement from Raunds Town Council said: “During the meeting, the town council expressed disappointment that the questionnaire currently being circulated by the developer appears to include leading questions designed to gather data that could support the developer’s case, rather than offering residents an open opportunity to express their views freely.

Davidsons Homes wants to build 405 homes on the land south of Meadow Lane, Raunds

"Importantly, the town council secured a commitment from the developer to hold a public exhibition to enable residents to view the proposals, ask questions, and provide feedback directly. Confirmation of a date and venue for this exercise is awaited and will be publicised once received.”

The feedback form can be found online and consists of just three questions, two of which are multiple choice.

It asks residents how important factors like affordable housing, ecology and wildlife, and access and transport are to them, to comment on aspects of the development that are important to them, and their view on what types of homes are needed.

These responses will be followed up by an official planning application from the developer, which the town council says it will ‘scrutinise carefully’.

The proposal from Davidsons Homes, the same developer behind the Diamond Heights development in Irthlingborough, promises up to 30 per cent more affordable housing, publicly accessible green ​spaces with equipped children’s play areas and sustainable drainage systems. The houses would predominantly be two-storey with a range of types, sizes and tenures.

The land has previously been targeted for development, most notably in 2008 by Bovis Homes for the building of 135 houses, which was refused as it was not being considered to be a sustainable development, ‘failing to provide for the community and infrastructure’.

A petition, started by residents opposing the most recent project, currently sits at more than 1,300 signatures.

One commenter said: “I wish to formally object to the proposal for 400 new houses in Raunds. The town does not currently have the infrastructure to accommodate such significant development. Access to healthcare is already under considerable strain, with residents experiencing great difficulty in securing doctors’ appointments due to a shortage of medical provision.

"The addition of approximately 1,000 new residents will inevitably worsen this situation. Furthermore, local schools are already at or near full capacity, and the existing parking provision within the town is wholly inadequate.”

Davidsons Homes is seeking residents’ feedback until October 27, saying responses will ‘help shape the final proposals’, which will be included in a planning application, due to be submitted over the coming months. Residents can have their say online here.

Davidsons Homes has been contacted for comment.