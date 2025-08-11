'Frustration' as planning applications delayed, objections not uploaded and lists out of date

Residents and developers relying on North Northamptonshire Council’s planning portal have voiced their concerns that applications are being delayed, objections have not been uploaded and online lists are not up to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online planning portal allows people to search and look at plans for building work and developments across the area – and make comments for or against plans.

Administered by local planning authority North Northants Council (NNC), they are responsible for managing development within the area, primarily by deciding whether to grant planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now with parts of the system at a standstill, Cllr Jan O’Hara, NNC executive member for planning and economic growth has acknowledged ‘delays’ due to ‘resource constraints’.

Planning applications are administered by North Northants Council /National World

Cllr Jan O’Hara (Reform, Barton and Burton) said: “Owing to resource constraints within the planning team, we are currently experiencing delays in validating applications and uploading consultation responses to the public planning system. We are taking steps to address these issues as quickly as possible by securing additional resources and making improvements to our back-office systems.

“We fully appreciate this is frustrating for applicants and may be a concern for residents who have an interest in specific applications in their community. We will, of course, carefully consider all applications in the normal manner and carefully consider all consultee responses in the course of determining applications.”

NNC as planning authority ensure that new buildings, major alterations, and significant changes in land use align with local and national planning policies. Local planning authorities also play a role in plan-making and enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current planning department is a combination of the four legacy councils – Kettering Borough Council, the Borough Council of Wellingborough, Corby Borough Council and East Northants District Council – taken over by NNC when the unitary authority was created in 2021.

All four areas kept their own systems with applications to be migrated to a new portal.

The Corby portal has seen technical issues affecting validation of Corby-area applications. The fix has relied on people inputting manually – a time consuming process.

A new planning system was due to go live this month said to be a ‘positive solution’ giving extra capacity to catch-up on delayed applications .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But only two new applications have been uploaded to portal since July 1.

Residents using the Kettering portal have been equally frustrated by objections to planning applications – especially to the Kettering Energy Park (NK/2025/0167).

Those who have objected to the plans for land close to Burton Latimer and Finedon have been unable to see comments for months.

One resident said in a letter to the planning department: “In fact, no resident objections, including mine, has been uploaded after the May 7 (2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has now very nearly three calendar months since, yet the majority of individual residents’ comments still do not appear on the planning portal.

"This is highly unsatisfactory. Delays this long obstruct transparency, undermine public trust, hinder others from seeing and supporting objections and can prejudice the planning decision if officers or councillors don't have a full view of public sentiment.”

Residents have seen representations from statutory consultees, parish and town councils, and developers appearing on the portal raising concerns tax payers are ‘considered less important’ despite being the people potentially living with the ‘very significant’ impact on the ‘environment, landscape, safety and wellbeing’.

A reply to the letter from an NNC assistant director acknowledged the delay and frustration caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter said: “We fully acknowledge the delay in uploading residents' objections to the planning portal and understand the frustration this has caused.

"Owing to current resource constraints, we have not yet been able to publish all public comments received. Please be assured that we are working to resolve this and will upload the remaining responses as soon as possible.”

They added: “Community feedback is a vital part of the planning process, and we are committed to ensuring that all voices, especially those of residents directly affected, are given equal weight and attention.

“I appreciate your patience and engagement. I agree that transparency and public trust are essential, and we are taking steps to ensure that all representations are properly reflected and accessible as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph, Reform council leader Martin Griffiths said planning would be a priority for his administration.

He said: “I am committed over the term of this administration to both improve our planning performance and to work with our brilliant officers to create and publish a local plan that delivers housing, employment and infrastructure for our residents and businesses, but at the same time provides a long term blueprint to protect the unique nature of our environment and countryside.

"I have managed it before and will do it again.

“The administration of planning as a key service in the first four years of this council’s life has been lamentable and the journey has already started in our first 100 days with key appointments and decisions, some of which were recommended by peer reviews, to turn things around.

“Having led the Borough Council of Wellingborough to be the number one performing planning for timely planning decisions before, I know exactly what it takes to aim high and deliver.”