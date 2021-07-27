Historic Wellingborough hotel hosts paranormal investigation in bid to contact Oliver Cromwell's servant

A paranormal investigator will host a 'Night at the Hind Hotel' to track down and make contact with some of Wellingborough's most notorious ghosts linked to the English Civil War.

The 17th century, Grade II-listed Hind Hotel in Sheep Street is a former coaching inn steeped in history and ghostly hauntings with several alleged sightings of spooky spectres including a servant girl who snooped on Oliver Cromwell

Located just over 16 miles from the famous battlefield of Naseby, legend says that the old coaching inn was used to plan the battles, with some suggesting that Oliver Cromwell himself planned the Battle of Naseby from Wellingborough in 1645.

Celebrity psychic medium Marcus Starr, who has worked on Sky TV's Psychic Today for over 17 years, and his team will be taking on a three-night paranormal investigation.

He said: "To work at the venue will be a privilege and to find out more about the once lived will be super exciting in this hotel."

Among the spooktacular spirits that Marcus could contact might be a young serving girl, who discretely listened to Cromwell’s plans through a secret door and is said to wander the hotel. There are also reports of a jester and a rifleman, feelings of chills, and pins and needles, sounds of footsteps on the stairs and reports of poltergeist activity.

The investigation will start today (Tuesday, July 27), and continues for three evenings from 10pm to late into the night.

On August, 7, Marcus will also be hosting a mediumship evening at the Hind Hotel, 'bringing our physical world together with the spirit world'.

Marcus added: “I have the ability to speak to departed relatives, with over 25 years experience and these events are very emotional and enjoyable for the many people who take part”.

For more information and to book tickets, contact the Hind Hotel on 01933 222827, or visit haunted-events.com (for Paranormal Investigations) or connectingwithspirit.uk (for Mediumship nights).