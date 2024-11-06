Higham Ferrers pub available to let presents 'exciting opportunity' for new operator

A Higham Ferrers pub is now available to let, offering an ‘exciting opportunity’ for its new operator.

The Griffin Inn in the heart of Higham Ferrers is now available to let and is being marketed by leisure property specialists, Fleurets.

The pub, which closed its doors in August and led to local people expressing how much of a loss it was for the town, occupies a prime location on the main road within the Higham Ferrers Conservation Area.

The Grade II listed, two-storey property is being offered on a new 20-year free-of-tie lease.

It features the main bar, restaurant and a conservatory, with a total capacity of approximately 100 covers. Additional amenities include a 16-space car park and an outdoor patio area along with a three-bedroom apartment, perfect for an on-site manager or owner.

Mark Phillips, senior associate at Fleurets, said: “The Griffin Inn presents an exciting opportunity for experienced operators.

"Its central high-street location in this attractive market town makes it an ideal choice for those looking to establish a pub/restaurant venture.

"The property is available on a full repairing and insuring free-of-tie lease, with rental offers invited in the region of £40,000 for the initial rent per annum.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment only through the Fleurets East Office.

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Fleurets at 01223 402 600 or email [email protected].

But this isn’t the only pub to go on the market in recent times as The Compasses in Rushden’s High Street South is also looking for someone to take it on.