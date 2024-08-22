Higham Ferrers pub 'extremely saddened' to close its doors for good as bosses to hold last-minute sale today
A Facebook post reads: “We are extremely saddened to announce The Griffin will be closing Sunday 18th August. We would like to thank all our customers over the years for supporting us.
"We would like to thank you all for all the lovely messages we have received. Over the next few days we will be going through what's left and we will be holding a sale soon.”
Commenters were quick to offer their condolences for what is ‘such a loss for Higham’, with patrons praising its ‘friendly and welcoming’ environment, and many others sending their best wishes, sharing happy memories including first dates, birthdays and wedding anniversaries.
The cash-only sale is happening today (Thursday) between 1pm and 3pm, where the pub will offload its assets such as kitchen equipment, crockery and its unique bar stools to those who may be interested in them.
Bosses have confirmed that the pub will not be sold, but there is currently no news as to what it will become.
