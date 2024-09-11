After closing its doors in the spring, The Compasses in Rushden’s High Street South is on the market and being advertised as an ‘excellent opportunity’ for someone to take it on.

The Compasses, which is currently on the market with a ‘price on application’ status, includes three/four bedrooms, living room and bathroom on the first floor of the property.

The advert includes mention of a 20-year free of tie lease, which it states is available on terms to be agreed with a rental of circa £35,000 per annum.

The listing says: “The Compasses is a well-known community venue on the edge of Rushden town centre. The venue provides an excellent opportunity for an experienced operator to occupy a well-known and well supported site.

"The nature and position of the venue means that it offers a variety of scope to serve as a wet led premises or to use its kitchen space and function room to maximise the turnover potential.”

The listing says the building has ‘a generous and welcoming lounge bar, fantastic sized commercial kitchen and excellent sized bright and spacious conservatory to the rear.’

The licenced opening hours are from 10am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from midday to 10.30pm.

The Compasses’ for-sale status follows a dismal trend in the town, as the recent closures of King Edward VII in Rushden, and The Griffin in Higham Ferrers means that there are increasingly fewer options for local pub-goers.

The current owners of the pub have been contacted, however declined to comment.

The full listing can be found here.