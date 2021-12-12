Higham Ferrers and Rushden worshippers return to church after building's rebirth

The long-term project to redevelop a landmark church in the heart of Higham Ferrers has reached a another milestone as worshippers returned to the much-loved building.

Higham Methodist Church in Higham Road had been set to be demolished at the end of the last century but after the congregations of two churches combined - one in Rushden and one in Higham - a fundraising campaign began.

In 2005, the hard work to raise £950,000 was started to transform the vandalised Edwardian church to reopen as Hope Methodist Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Higham Ferrers Cllr Tina Reavey, Rev Lesley Dinham, and Mayor or Rushden Melanie Coleman

Moving back onto the site in July 2016 into a temporary modular unit, a committee began the task of raising the funds to complete phase one of the rebuild.

Rev Lesley Dinham, Superintendent Minister, said: "I am extremely pleased that the target has now been reached. The official opening of the ground floor of the building for worship and community use has taken place attended by around 60 members and friends. We were particularly pleased to welcome our architect and builder, together with the mayors of Higham and Rushden along with other members of the two town councils, whose support we appreciate."

The completed ground floor of the redevelopment includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a large hall with flexible partitions to provide the option of holding four meetings concurrently, plus accessible toilet facilities.

Rev Dinham said: "Many of the groups who used the temporary buildings when we first returned to the Higham site, are now planning to use these new facilities and there are a number of new community organisations who wish to take advantage of the developed building to expand their activities too.

An old extension was demolished and a new one erected to provide an entrance hall

"Together with church activities, the space will be well used and a great asset for everyone."

Installed in the building is the latest technology which includes a hearing loop system. Eco-friendly underfloor heating from a heat source pump installation and solar panels on the south-facing roof will help reduce electricity costs.

Built in 1902-03 by Northampton architect Thomas Dyer the Hope Methodist Church, although not listed, is described as a 'building of merit' in the Conservation Area Appraisal.

Helped by funding from the Nene Valley Methodist Circuit the church was given enough money to begin the work last year.

How the church looked before work started

Worshippers will use the downstairs area for services until phase two to raise £300,000 to refurbish the upstairs - previously the roof space - has been completed.

Senior church steward and fundraiser, Chris Marshman, said: "We are happy with the result. People have been working very hard. It's just wonderful - the heating is on and we are looking forward to the future. We have to raise nearly a third again.

"We have held pudding tasting evenings, quizzes, beetle drives, ladies pamper evenings, cake decorating evenings, invited people to give talks and provided dinner, band concerts, and choir concerts, old film evenings afternoon teas, flower festivals, held model railway and bygone era exhibitions, had sales galore and much more.

"It's just wonderful to see it come into fruition. It will be nice to relax a bit after all this fundraising."

The imposing Edwardian building

Rev Dinham added: "We are looking forward to sharing further the love of God within the Rushden and Higham area and reaching out to meet more of the identified needs in the area."

For detail on services and other activities at Hope Methodist Church click here.

The downstairs meeting rooms can be sectioned off or used as one for worship

The new upstairs will provide the church with a worship space once more fundraising is completed