Gen Kitchen ‘delighted to bring a united front’ after regaining Wellingborough and Rushden seat at 2024 General Election
In her victory speech, she thanked the returning officers, her fellow candidates, her family and ‘everyone who has put their trust in me.’
Gen’s 17,734 votes managed to pip the Conservatives’ candidate David Goss, who managed to muster 12,248. Reform UK’s Ben Habib finished in third with 9,456 votes on the night. Other notable results were Paul Mannion (Green) with 2,704 votes, Christopher Townsend (Lib Dem) with 1,570, and Jeremy Brittin (SDP) with 273 votes.
Gen, who gained the seat in February, will now head back to her Sheep Street, Wellingborough office for a second term.
She said: “I’m delighted to bring a united front, there’s me, there’s Lee (Barron), Rosie (Wrighting), there’s Mike and Lucy in Northampton North and South, we are a united front, we’re all friends and we all get on, and it’s just so nice to have my friends join me as colleagues.
"When we saw that Reform were projected to get 13 seats I went and had a shower, had a bit of a cry, came back, got myself together, and thankfully I didn’t need to cry. It was probably because I was so tired.”
After 101 days in office when the election was called, Gen is now Northamptonshire’s longest serving MP after Rosie Wrighting took Kettering from the Conservatives’ Philip Hollobone, and Lee Barron took Corby and East Northamptonshire from Tom Pursglove.
As for the planned, and twice cancelled honeymoon with her husband?
“Who knows at this rate, maybe late August.”
