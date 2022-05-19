Geddington Squirt summer special to mark Queen's jubilee

Fans of the annual Geddington Squirt will be treated to an extra round of the contest with a new summer one-off fixture to as part of The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

The annual squirt between two teams of firefighters takes place every Boxing Day with opposing sides - one professional and one of members of the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade (GVFB) - attempting to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the brook using the force of their hoses.

Normally the day is Christmas-themed with mince pies and carols, but the upcoming competition promises a right royal battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade winners - the north team - celebrate in the ford

Georgina Abbott, an on-call firefighter at the Burton Latimer station, said: “We’d love to see as many people come along as possible – so bring your friends and family along as it’s great fun.

“There will be also more events at Geddington Cricket Club afterwards, and it will be a fitting way to celebrate the jubilee and raise some much needed funds for charity.”

During the squirt members of the GVFB will be holding a collection for The Fire Fighters Charity – which delivers mental health, physical rehabilitation and social wellbeing services to current and former firefighters both current and former.

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade sing on The Eleanor Cross

Northants Fire and Rescue Service will be hoping to win after they were defeated in 2019. GBVF won 3-2 against firefighters from Kettering, Burton Latimer, Irthlingborough, Mereway in Northampton and fire cadets.

It was cancelled due to Covid in 2020. In 2021 two village teams participated with the ‘north’ team triumphant.

The squirt will return on Sunday, June 5, at 10am.