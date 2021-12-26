Traditional Boxing Day Squirt returns to Geddington ford with north-south battle

Geddington's traditional Boxing Day 'squirt' has returned to the village ford with two teams of firefighters battling for supremacy over the river watched by hundreds of spectators.

The annual squirt between two teams - this year all members of Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade (GVFB) - saw a north-south battle between residents living either side of the brook.

Using high pressure hoses, the teams squirted the barrel slung on a cable over the brook to win points in the best of five rounds cheered on by residents.

Due to Covid restrictions the squirt organised by the GVFB was cancelled in 2020, and this year's event looked in peril when the Northamptonshire Fire Service pulled out.

After four rounds, the north and south sides were evenly poised at two all, with an exciting winner-takes-all finale - 'ends' decided by a battle within a with battle rock-paper-scissors.

The north team beat the south adding to their tug-of-war Battle of the Brook title from earlier this year.

Simon Clubb, captain of drill for Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade, said: "It's great to be back and to be able to share this with the community.

"We will be back over the Easter weekend to battle Kettering firefighters - they were proper gutted they couldn't take part and we will now be taking them on when the weather is warmer."

1. Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade's annual Boxing Day Squirt returned The members of the brigade sang carols before the squirt Photo Sales

2. Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade's annual Boxing Day Squirt returned David Laing greeted the competitors before the battle Photo Sales

3. Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade's annual Boxing Day Squirt returned Members sing standing on the Eleanor Cross before moving to the ford Photo Sales

4. Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade's annual Boxing Day Squirt returned The members at the Eleanor Cross Photo Sales