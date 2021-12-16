Future plans for Cransley Hospice to be relocated within north Northamptonshire a step closer

Efforts to keep a Kettering hospice in the north of the county to care for provide terminally-ill patients close to their homes have moved a step closer after a meeting with health chiefs.

Cransley Hospice had appealed for support with their 'Help us keep it local' campaign as the trust that managed the hospice urgently searched for a new home by 2023 - when their lease is due to expire.

The nine-bed inpatient unit's lease adjoining St Mary's Hospital is nearing an end and won't be renewed by landlord Extracare, leaving the trustees in talks with Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT) to find a solution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cransley Hospice in currently located in a residential home complex. The hospice lease expires in 2023.

In September, senior representatives from both NHFT and Cransley Hospice Trust had agreed on 'actions and priorities' for the relocation project and 'reaffirmed their commitment' to working in partnership towards improving end of life care for the community.

Paul Humphrey, chairman of Cransley Hospice Trust said: “We are delighted with the progress that has been made up to this point and we will continue to support NHFT and work diligently to advance the project through the future stages as quickly as possible.”

In a statement NHFT said it had finished the first phase of their review of the options and both NHFT and Cransley Hospice Trust were 'in joint agreement about a preferred way forward for Cransley Hospice', which has not been disclosed.

The two trusts have agreed the hospice's patient capacity and to carry on providing the current level of service.

Options for future expansion that would 'meet the demands of a modern hospice' in north Northamptonshire have also been included.

Crishni Waring, NHFT chairman, said: “Cransley Hospice provides an invaluable service in our county, which truly makes a difference.

"We are very proud to be involved in this work and look forward to working with colleagues at Cransley Hospice Trust in the next phase of this project, to deliver continuous improvement for local residents.”

The next phase will be a complete financial analysis by NHFT to cost out the preferred but as yet undisclosed option - this is set to be finished by mid-January 2022.

In February 2020 the hospice team had appealed for support for new home, a campaign endorsed by Rev Dr John Smith, founder of Cransley Hospice.

In his column in this newspaper he had urged supporters to ‘Help us keep it local’ saying: "I want Cransley Hospice to be there for you, stretching out its arms for you, the people of Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and all the surrounding towns and villages."

In September the extensive four-year search by CHT for suitable sites to house the new hospice had been concluded.