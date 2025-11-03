Future of boarded-up Kettering day centre under review as £83,462 security contract secures site
Owned by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), The Henley Day Centre complex in Saunders Close has been fenced off with the buildings being guarded by a local security business.
The buildings were inherited by NNC from Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) when the unitary authority was created.
A spokesman for NNC said: “North Northamptonshire Council are reviewing options for the future use and/or development of the site and are unable to give any more details at this stage.”
At the start of October, a three-month contract worth £83,462 including VAT began between NNC and 1st Reaction Security Ltd to guard the site.
The deal will provide regular ‘static manned guarding’ of the site to ‘prevent the risk of health and safety issues to local residents and trespassers’.
An agreement says patrols ‘must’ be undertaken at hourly intervals between 7am and 7pm and half hourly intervals between 7pm and 7am.
Built in 1961, for decades the centre provided education and training for children and adults with learning disabilities.
The centre was repurposed from a residential hostel to divisional social services office, resource centre and car parking in 1974.
In 2016, NCC applied for a change of use from offices and education as well as the creation of up to 15 car parking spaces.