Funding secured to support brain injury survivors in East Northamptonshire

New funding has been provided by a firm of county solicitors to support a peer group scheme helping adults living with an acquired brain injury in East Northamptonshire.

Funds were provided by law firm Shoosmiths and will enable brain injury charity, Headway East Northants (HEN), to operate two peer groups for a year.

The initiative targets support sessions and discussions led by volunteers and staff from HEN, to enable acquired brain injury survivors share their experiences and address the impact of their injury with the help of others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Headway East Northants, including centre manager Claire Phillips and Louise Burrows, who took part in the peer group initiative, and Sharine Burgess from Shoosmiths

Claire Phillips, centre manager at Headway East Northants, said: “Our peer groups form a key part of the support service we provide to our clients and their families. The sessions provide a safe and understanding environment, where survivors can talk and share their concerns with those that understand the daily difficulties of living with an acquired brain injury.

“Shoosmiths’ funding will enable us to operate weekly and bi-weekly sessions across two peer groups. We know what a difference this can make - fostering a sense of togetherness and belonging amongst acquired brain injury survivors who often talk about feeling isolated and misunderstood.”

The peer groups cover the cognitive, behavioural, physical and emotional changes that can be the result of an acquired brain injury. The sessions are for HEN clients that have an acquired brain injury.

Headway East Northants operates an activity centre facility in Irthlingborough. The charity was established in 1999 as an affiliation of Headway UK, the brain injury association. It provides a range of services for people aged 18 and over that have an acquired brain injury in East Northamptonshire, including counselling, education and respite care, with support also provided to their families.

Speaking on the peer group experience, Louise Burrows, Headway East Northants member, said: “One of the most challenging experiences I’ve found having a brain injury is the feeling of being an outsider, never really well enough to have a role or fit in.

"Headway East Northants has turned that around. I belong because I have a brain injury and the focus is always on what we can do and looking for ways we can use our gifts and contribute to the whole. During lockdown, we met online in support groups so the added isolation could be overcome.

“The peer support groups give a sense of continuity and reassurance - hearing each other’s stories and ways of managing is encouraging. I am grateful for HEN’s faithfulness in maintaining this family feel throughout the pandemic. Also, the lessons learned are transferable and have positively affected the role I can now play in the community. It is a privilege to be part of the HEN family.”

Headway East Northants is based in Irthlingborough High Street in offices under the town's library.

Sharine Burgess, a partner in Shoosmiths’ serious injury team and joint head of its Northampton office, added: “Headway East Northants is helping people to move forward after suffering an acquired brain injury.

"The peer groups it operates allows survivors to share their experiences and tap into mutual support, with a focus on improving quality of life and independence. As a lawyer, acting for clients with serious and complex brain injuries, I recognise how important these groups are and the difference they can make to peoples’ lives.

“Shoosmiths is deeply rooted in Northamptonshire and we are committed to helping organisations like Headway East Northants that are providing vital services to the region’s communities.”