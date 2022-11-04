From Italy to Corby - Italian national BMX freestyle team say 'ciao' to Adrenaline Alley

Italy’s top freestyle BMX riders have swapped the ramps of Rome for the curves of Corby in a pre-world championship warm-up.

The Italian national BMX freestyle team have travelled to the UK to spend five days training at Adrenaline Alley in Corby.

A total of 10 riders have been eager to hone their skills at the same facility as Team GB’s Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks who brought home bronze.

Italy’s national BMX freestyle team and coaches at Adrenaline Alley Team Athletes: Alessandro Barbero, Christian Ceresato, Christian Falvo, Elia Benetton, Emanuel Bettassa, Francesco Mongillo, Gabriele Pala, Mattia Cazzola, Ramon Francesconi, Stefano Moroso, and Vittorio Galli, head coach: Fredrico Ventura, assistant: Manlio Iaccarino, and physiotherapist Stefano Moroso.

Despite having some fantastic skate parks in Italy, it was deemed that nothing compared to Adrenaline Alley and its medal-winning pedigree.

Alessandro Barbero, Italy’s BMX freestyle team captain, said: “Now I’ve realised how awesome the facility is, I regret not coming before. We are all so excited to be here and everyone has already shown signs of progression.

“The ramps are similar to those at world events and that’s what international riders need to prepare to compete.

“I was also amazed to see all the younger kids riding here, that’s something we don’t see so much of in Italy. I definitely want to come back again soon.”

Federico Ventura, Italy’s BMX freestyle head coach, said: “It’s been an amazing trip for all of us. It’s perfect for learning tricks, developing flow, and for fitness training. Also, being indoors, we are guaranteed to ride every single day.”

The six-acre skatepark, the largest of its kind in Europe, has continuously developed over the years and set the standard as a world-leading facility.

It continues to be the main training ground for the Great British BMX freestyle team and has attracted an increasing number of action sports athletes from around the globe, with some travelling from as far away as Australia.

