From Italy to Corby - Italian national BMX freestyle team say 'ciao' to Adrenaline Alley
The Italian team will head to the World Championships in Abu Dhabi
Italy’s top freestyle BMX riders have swapped the ramps of Rome for the curves of Corby in a pre-world championship warm-up.
The Italian national BMX freestyle team have travelled to the UK to spend five days training at Adrenaline Alley in Corby.
A total of 10 riders have been eager to hone their skills at the same facility as Team GB’s Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks who brought home bronze.
Despite having some fantastic skate parks in Italy, it was deemed that nothing compared to Adrenaline Alley and its medal-winning pedigree.
Alessandro Barbero, Italy’s BMX freestyle team captain, said: “Now I’ve realised how awesome the facility is, I regret not coming before. We are all so excited to be here and everyone has already shown signs of progression.
“The ramps are similar to those at world events and that’s what international riders need to prepare to compete.
“I was also amazed to see all the younger kids riding here, that’s something we don’t see so much of in Italy. I definitely want to come back again soon.”
Federico Ventura, Italy’s BMX freestyle head coach, said: “It’s been an amazing trip for all of us. It’s perfect for learning tricks, developing flow, and for fitness training. Also, being indoors, we are guaranteed to ride every single day.”
The six-acre skatepark, the largest of its kind in Europe, has continuously developed over the years and set the standard as a world-leading facility.
It continues to be the main training ground for the Great British BMX freestyle team and has attracted an increasing number of action sports athletes from around the globe, with some travelling from as far away as Australia.
Mandy Young, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, added: “We are so proud to be increasingly recognised as an international destination for action sports, especially by national teams from other countries. It’s amazing to think how far we have come since the charity’s humble beginnings two decades ago. We are now not only bringing thousands of national visitors into Northamptonshire every month, but more and more riders and skaters are travelling to us from overseas.”