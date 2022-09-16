Corby skate park to mark 20 years of Adrenaline Alley and celebrate legacy of co-founder

Skaters and riders, family and friends will gather to celebrate 20 years of the charity behind Europe’s largest action sports facility based in Corby.

The event will also be a celebration of the life of Adrenaline Alley’s Co-Founder, John Chard-Young, who died on the same date 12 years ago.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 17) a ceremony with a two-minute silence will be held as a mark of respect to late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II followed by a crowd applause to pay tribute to John who died tragically at the age of 24.

Finlay Davies doing a backflip no-hander on the new giant airbag landing at Adrenaline Alley

Harry Tucker, Adrenaline Alley’s marketing director, said; “We wanted to put on an action-packed fun day for absolutely everyone. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone that has never been to Adrenaline Alley to come and see what we are all about. The event is going to be epic for everyone in our action sport community, but we have also planned to make it just as exciting for those that don’t partake in action sports.”

The event promises a packed programme of fun and excitement for the whole community.

As well as action sports attractions, coaching and competitions, there will be entertainment for the non-rider/skater community.

Entry fees for sessions have been halved for sporting participants and entry is free to spectators including all the attractions.

The schedule for the day

The History of Adrenaline Alley

Corby mum Mandy Young founded the Adrenaline Alley project when looking for somewhere safe for her son John Chard-Young to hang out after he experienced a bout of bullying.

After years living with a brain tumour, and going through radiotherapy and chemotherapy, John found friendship among the skateboarding community.

John Chard Young

Sadly he was attacked while on his board after which mum Mandy and son John became determined to find a safe place.

They held a community consultation to find out how they could help young people avoid intimidation, out of which Adrenaline Alley was born.

John and Mandy spent the next two years on their dream before they were finally donated space for a park at Rockingham Speedway. Moving into a converted chicken processing plant in 2006, John became the receptionist and worked for three years at The Alley but died tragically at the age of 24.

Olympic BMX heroes Declan Brooks and Charlotte Worthington with Adrenaline Alley co-founder Mandy Young