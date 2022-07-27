Corby skatepark unveils new giant airbag landing

Scooter pro Jayden Sharman on the new giant airbag landing at Adrenaline Alley

Adrenaline Alley has notched up another first with its giant airbag landing.

With modern impact absorbing technologies, it allows action sports participants to excel their skill progression with a reduced risk of injury.

The Corby skatepark, the largest of its kind in Europe, has continuously developed over the years and is a world-leading facility for BMX riders, scooter riders, skateboarders and inline skaters.

Finlay Davies doing a backflip no-hander on the new giant airbag landing at Adrenaline Alley

The custom-built airbag, produced by BagJump® and imported from Austria, measures 3.5-metres high, 8-metres wide and 18.75-metres long.

Despite many of the ramps being indoors, the airbag was so large, it would only fit in an exterior location on Adrenaline Alley’s six-acre site.

Its size means that action sports lovers will not only be able to push their own boundaries but also the limits of the sports.

It is ideal for learning ground-breaking tricks that have never been done before.

Jak Tones flipping on the new giant airbag landing at Adrenaline Alley

But the airbag is not exclusively for advanced riders/skaters as it has been installed with various different launch ramps to make it suitable for all levels of ability (excluding complete beginners).

Mandy Young, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “It’s been a tough project to implement but we got there.

"Another first for Adrenaline Alley. I’m so proud to see it come to life.”

BMX Freestyle Olympic gold medallist, Charlotte Worthington, moved to Corby to use Adrenaline Alley as her main training facility.

She said: “If there’s anything that Adrenaline Alley didn’t already have, that's it right there.”