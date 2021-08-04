Olympic golden girl Charlotte thanks the people of Corby as she arrives home to hero's welcome

Corby's Olympic golden girl Charlotte Worthington has returned home to Corby - straight to the 'Farrell House' to show off her medal and drop off her washing.

The BMX freestyle Team GB rider drove straight from a TV appearance to Stanion to the home of adopted Corby family - Allison Farrell, son Ryan and partner Angelika, daughter Leanne and her son Lochlan, and her mum Moira Martin.

Waiting with villagers for Charlotte to arrive, the gathering applauded the gold medallist as she rushed to hug her friends who had festooned the family home with balloons, banners and homemade decorations.

Leanne, Moira, Allison, Charlotte, Angelika, Ryan and Lochlan

Allison Farrell had been baking Charlotte's favourites - not allowed during her strict training regime - a table laden with chocolate brownies, millionaire's shortbread and a cake with a gold ribbon decorations and topped with the Olympic rings.

Charlotte said: "Thank you for the massive welcome home back in Corby. I'm completely overwhelmed and it's only just hit me really. I'm so grateful to be back I'm a bit lost for words.

"It only really just hit me as I was driving home to Corby. Seeing the family is the highlight of coming home."

Charlotte was welcomed by Angelika Sroka and Ryan Farrell who became friends when the BMX champion moved to Corby to be close to the training centre at Adrenaline Alley.

Ryan and Angelika with Charlotte

Cheered on by neighbours, Charlotte had selfies taken with the children, who were amazed to see the gold medallist in person.

As well as thanking her friends she showed her appreciation for the staff at Adrenaline Alley, saying: "Thank you so much to everyone for doing everything they could to help us train.

"We missed quite a bit of training during lockdown but they really helped us carry on."

Friends Ryan and Angelika had been watching the Olympic final in bed but once Charlotte had nailed her world-beating Backflip 360, he too was jumping about.

Allison with Charlotte's favourite brownies and millionaire's shortbread

He said: "We screamed - the whole street heard us. First of all I was sitting on the bed, then I got on my knees to get closer to the TV then I was jumping about on the bed. I knew straight away it was a gold run. Proud isn't the word."

The athlete tucked into cake and had a small sip of prosecco with her Corby family. Her washing machine had broken so she will be using the Farrell House as a launderette until it can be fixed.