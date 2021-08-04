Town celebration for Olympic golden 'Corby girl' Charlotte and bronze hero Declan

Corby' s Olympic freestyle BMX medallists have been promised a heroes' welcome when they return to the town that they have called home whilst training for the games.

Charlotte Worthington landed herself a gold medal in the early hours of Sunday morning, while GB team-mate Declan Brooks took the bronze in his event.Both of them train at Corby’s Adrenaline Alley, which has been the official training centre for Team GB’s BMX freestyle squad in the run up to Tokyo 2020.

After her incredible gold medal-winning performance Charlotte gave a shout out to Corby, thanked 'the Farrells' and talked about her love of 'shortbread'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Worthington spent last Christmas with the Farrell family in Corby

Leanne Farrell, speaking to the Northants Telegraph on behalf of the family praised by the Olympic sensation, said: "We all love Charlotte. We all knew she could do it and we couldn't be more proud.

"She's a Corby girl - she's one of us and she should get recognition in the town - a big plaque with her name on it so people will see it in years to come. It's history."

Charlotte was taken under the wing of the Farrell family as Leanne's brother Ryan is a coach at Adrenaline Alley - the two becoming firm friends.

As well as spending Christmas Day at the family home, Charlotte has been looking forward to eating some of Mrs Allison Farrell's millionaire's shortbread - forbidden during the run up to the games.

Christmas at The Farrell House - Charlotte Worthington spent Christmas with the Farrell family - Photo courtesy of Leanne Farrell

Leanne said: "Mum's been cooking since Charlotte won and made loads of shortbread and a big cake - she's quite a baker."

The family - Ryan, partner Angelika, Leanne and her son Lochlan, five, and Allison are all looking forward to welcoming Charlotte back to the 'Farrell House' as soon as possible.

Super proud Leanne added: "She's family. She's an honorary Farrell. She's a Corby girl."

Adrenaline Alley founder Mandy Young has also spoken of her pride in the Corby BMX duo's incredible world-beating achievements and their plans for a celebration.

Christmas lunch at The Farrell House - Angelika, Ryan, Charlotte and Allison

Mayor of Corby, Cllr Lawrence Ferguson, has said he will be 'pushing' for a 'civic reception' to celebrate the good news and to show the town's support for Adrenaline Alley.

North Northamptonshire Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers has spoken of his delight at the Olympic success for Corby’s two freestyle BMX riders.

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted for these two very talented BMX-riders – and their world-beating performances.

“I’m planning to meet up with them to offer my congratulations as soon as is possible and plans are currently being put in place for a town celebration.

Charlotte and Declan celebrate their medal wins

“The amount of effort and training that goes into being the best in the world must be absolutely immense and they deserve all the glory that goes with being at the top of their sport.

“It’s wonderful that they have trained at Corby’s Adrenaline Alley and I’d like to congratulate the team there too for offering a wonderful facility here in North Northants.

“Performances such as this are not only important for those involved but they act as an inspiration for others.

“For some this might be about achieving excellence while for others it might be about finding something they love to do and that brings a positive impact to their lives.”

Charlotte Worthington executed a world-first for female Freestyle BMX riders in competition performing a backflip 360 and winning gold