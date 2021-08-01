BMX freestyle bronze for Olympian Declan who trains at Corby's Adrenaline Alley

Another of Corby's Adrenaline Alley riders has clinched a medal in the BMX Freestyle event just moments after Charlotte Worthington was crowned Olympic champion in the women's event.

Team mate and training pal Declan Brooks held on to his bronze medal position in both of his runs improving his first score and squeezing out his nearest rival.

Declan has been using the world-class facility in Priors Haw Road to prepare for the Tokyo Games and his training paid off as he put in a spectacular performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Brooks on his bronze-medal winning run

In June, Declan Brooks knocked himself unconscious in a crash that almost cost him his place at the Tokyo Olympics but he triumphed in the early hours of this morning.

Speaking after the Olympic final Declan told reporters: "I'm so stoked. I don't think it's going to sink in for a while. A third place for me is just mental."

He powered on to the podium starting out with a 720 and continued to flip around the park, repeating his first round run but scoring higher the second time of asking.

Australian rider, and first seed, Logan Martin's first run scored him 93.30 enough to lead all the way to gold. Silver went to Daniel Dhers from Venezuela with a score of 92.05.

Declan Brooks

Declan bettered his first run that scored 89.40 improving to 90.80. Fourth place rider Kenneth Tencio Esquivel from Costa Rica was pipped by 0.30 as he scored an agonising 90.50.

Gold medalist Charlotte Worthington watched her team mate from the stands cheering him on to taste Olympic success at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

She had just clinched Gold in a thrilling final.Adrenaline Alley expressed their pride on social media saying: "This is unbelievable!! Two medals are coming home! We are so proud of @chazworther (Charlotte Worthington) and @declanbrooksbmx (Declan Brooks)."

Corby Town tweeted their delight saying: "Say it louder! @chazworther (Charlotte Worthington) and @declanbrooksbmx (Declan Brooks) so proud - two local legends move Corby up to 38th in the medal table."