He’s shaken hands with Nelson Mandela, rubbed shoulders with presidents, prime ministers and princes, but after nearly five decades in politics, former MP Phil Sawford is hanging up his rosette.

It was a ‘snotty’ letter written to the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph that set in train his rise from annoyed resident to serve on Desborough Town Council to leadership of Kettering Borough Council and eventually to Westminster as MP for Kettering in the Blair years.

And from that first local issue – the removal of a zebra crossing across the A6 in his home town – it’s been making a difference to people’s lives that’s been the most rewarding part of his career.

He said: “It’s been an amazing journey. It’s been a hell of a ride but I would do it all again. Politicians make the decisions that make the difference in people’s lives – ‘speak up, speak out and try to make a difference’.”

Phil, now 74, was first elected to Desborough Town Council in 1977. After his ‘snotty’ letter appeared in the paper, he received a knock at his front door from a local councillor inviting him to stand in the elections. He accepted the challenge and was surprised to be elected.

In 1984 he was elected chairman of Desborough Town Council a role he is stepping down from forty one years later.

As well as serving on Desborough Town Council he was elected to Kettering Borough Council serving 17 years - with seven as leader of the council from 1991 to 1997.

He squeaked into the seat standing against Conservative Roger Freeman in the Labour landslide of 1997. As the country turned ‘red’ Kettering’s vote was too close to call. Counting took place through the night and after several recounts restarted the next day after exhausted count staff were told to go home.

Phil said: “We went home at 6am, I was two votes ahead. They recounted and 100 votes were found in the wrong pile. One by one they recounted and I won by 189. The next election I trebled my majority and won by 668 votes!”

During his time as MP he met ‘presidents, prime ministers and princes’ but one person stood out.

He said: “I’ve met some fantastic people, Clinton was impressive but once you have met Nelson Mandela – he was in a different league – what a guy! He was incredible. I campaigned for his freedom. I stood outside the South African Embassy, stood outside banks and went on protests. I watched him walk out of his jail with tears in my eyes.

"I met him at an event and I shook his hand. He was so humble and self-deprecating.”

After the 2005 election, Phil retired from frontline politics after beating beaten by Phliip Hollobone.

It was after a mass exodus of councillors from Desborough town council that in 2018 Phil put his name forward and was elected. He stood again in 2021.

Next month, after the local elections, he will retire from public office – his the Sawford name synonymous with north Northants politics. Son Andy took up the Labour baton serving as MP for Corby for a two-and-a-half years. Phil’s grandson Sam who is studying politics at university has been campaigning for the party.

In a twist of fate, Kettering’s most recently elected MP Rosie Wrighting, for who the Sawford clan has campaigned, was born on the same day Phil made his maiden speech in the House of Commons – a link she pointed out in her maiden speech.

Paying tribute Rosie Wrighting said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have grown up with Phil Sawford as my MP. In fact, the day he gave his maiden speech in Parliament was the very day I was born at KGH, quite a coincidence. Throughout my childhood, his dedication to public service made a real difference to both Kettering and our community.

“During the campaign, I lost count of how many people shared stories of how Phil had personally helped them. His commitment to serving the people whether as an MP, a borough councillor, or a town councillor has always been unwavering.

“Kettering and Desborough have continually benefited from Phil Sawford’s tireless work, and his time in public office is one of genuine service, integrity, and care for the place we call home.”

Phil is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 53 years Rose, with camping trips planned to the East coast. He wants to spend more time playing his guitar and gardening – hoping to win the family sunflower-growing competition.

Looking back he acknowledges Rose’s contribution as his political ‘compass’ throughout his career.

He said: “I couldn’t have done this without her. Her political compass has been better than mine. If I’m not sure which way to go, she knows the right side of history. People say she followed me – I say ‘no, she’s always been in front’.

“I wanted to make a difference, to do something for the community to make things better and improve things. People ask me what’s my proudest achievement.

"It’s not the big things like the building of this or the bypass for that, it’s those little problems. People still come to me and say ‘you helped me out with something – they quite often say your wife helped me out’. I used to read all the letters people sent me. They were small issues but big problems for people.”